IDF informs Homesh shooter's family of intention to demolish their home

Twenty-five-year-old Dimentman was killed near the Homesh outpost in the West Bank in a shooting attack carried out by members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in mid-December. 

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 09:19

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 09:40
IDF arrest a Palestinian man outside Shavei Shomron, in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021, following the fatal shooting attack near Homesh that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
IDF arrest a Palestinian man outside Shavei Shomron, in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021, following the fatal shooting attack near Homesh that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
The IDF has announced its intention to demolish the floor where one of the Palestinian terrorists who murdered Yehuda Dimentman in December lived.
Twenty-five-year-old Dimentman was killed near the Homesh outpost in the West Bank in a shooting attack carried out by members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in mid-December. 
Though the attackers were able to escape the scene, they were later arrested by IDF troops.
“On Thursday morning the family of Mahmoud Jaradat was notified that of the IDF’s intention to demolish the floor where the terrorist lived,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. 
The family was given the opportunity to file an objection to the demolition.
The funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was killed in a terror attack, December 17, 2021. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) The funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was killed in a terror attack, December 17, 2021. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
A controversial tactic, Israeli officials say home demolitions are a key deterrent to stop other potential attackers, but Palestinians and human rights groups criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families.
The IDF believes that while there is no exact science to stopping terror attacks, home demolitions have led to attacks being thwarted and less motivation to carry out attacks.
Last week the IDF issued an order to demolish the home of Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam who had opened fire at a number of Israeli men near the entrance to the Western Wall on November 22rst, killing 26-year-old Eli Kay was killed and four others were injured. Border Police officers opened fire, killing him
Shkhaydam lived in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp. His family had appealed the decision but the requests were rejected.


