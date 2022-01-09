20 inmates at Ketziot prison test positive for COVID

Tests performed at the Ketziot prison on Sunday revealed 20 COVID-positive inmates, all from the same ward, in good condition with no symptoms, the Prison Service announced.

The verified prisoners were isolated in separate cells, an epidemiological study was conducted and at the same time, all the inmates and staff of the ward were sampled.

