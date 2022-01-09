Suspicious object in sea near Bat Yam neutralized by Israeli Navy

A suspicious object found under the sea in the Bat Yam area was neutralized by the Israeli Navy Unit for Underwater Missions and Israel Maritime Police on Sunday morning, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The object was neutralized using a controlled explosion underwater.

