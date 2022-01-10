The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yamina's Kara under criminal investigation for double vote - AG

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 12:48
Deputy Minister for Regulatory Matters in the PMO MK Abir Kara (Yamina) is under a criminal investigation for voting twice in a Knesset vote half a year ago, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit confirmed to N12 on Monday.
The incident occurred at the beginning of July, during a vote on the National Insurance Institution law. Kara voted both for himself and for fellow Yamina MK Idit Silman. He claimed it was a mistake and the vote was repeated.
The criminal investigation began on December 13, after MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) filed a complaint.
COVID-19 in Israel: 21,514 new cases, 222 in serious condition  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 12:40 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 5,187 current cases, 6,231 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 11:46 AM
US, Russia talks over Ukraine crisis underway in Geneva
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 10:19 AM
Kazakh security body says situation now under control
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 08:19 AM
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces six years in jail after new sentences
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 07:02 AM
Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate in Jan. 6 inquiry
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 03:43 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Greece
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 11:57 PM
Chief Rabbi David Lau tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 11:34 PM
Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia after Tigray airstrike - UN
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 11:04 PM
Public Security Min. Omer Bar Lev tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:57 PM
Stun grenades thrown at building in Kiryat Bialik, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:21 PM
Patient reports physical therapist's sexual harassment to police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:13 PM
10 people die from Brazil waterfall rock face collapse
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 09:13 PM
Suspicious object in sea near Bat Yam neutralized by Israeli Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 08:54 PM
Fifth woman comes forward in Gilboa Prison pimping affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 07:47 PM
