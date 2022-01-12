COVID-19 in Israel: 43,000 new cases, 254 in serious condition

43,815 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Tuesday, the Health Ministry updated Wednesday morning.

424,000 Israelis received their fourth shot, while 4.3 million received three, 5.9 received two, and 6.6 received one.

Of them, 254 are in serious condition with 63 intubated.

The death toll stands at 8,274.