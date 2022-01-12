IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist involved in Homesh shooting

The IDF has informed the family of one of the Palestinian terrorists who murdered Yehuda Dimentman near the Homesh outpost in December of their intention to raze the terrorist's home.

The home of Muhammad Jaradat, one of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad members involved in the West Bank shooting attack, is set to be demolished by the IDF.

