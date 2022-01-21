Al Qaeda announces death of former Bin Laden associate

The director of SITE Intelligence Group said on Thursday that AQAP (Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) announced the death of a military commander in a US airstrike in Yemen.

Rita Katz, director of SITE which monitors militants groups online, said the militant group did not mention any date or location for the death of Salih bin Salim bin Ubayd ’Abolan (aka Abu 'Umayr al-Hadhrami) who was also a former associate of Al Qaeda's leader Osama Bin Laden.

Katz pointed to Twitter reports of a US airstrike that killed 3 AQAP militants on Nov. 14.