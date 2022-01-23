Knesset speaker to lead delegation to Germany

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy will land with an Israeli delegation in Berlin on Monday morning and remain there until Thursday evening.

Levy will visit the Wannsee villa and meet with the president of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, president of the National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

On Thursday, Levy will become the first Israeli Knesset speaker to ever address the Bundestag in Hebrew during a government ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Deputy Knesset speaker David Bitan and director-general of the Knesset, Gil Segal, will accompany Levy.