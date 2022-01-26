COVID-19 in Israel: Close to 900 serious cases, 76,000 new daily cases

A total of 76,017 new daily cases were recorded in Israel on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning, a significant decrease in numbers from the previous day's 83,613 cases.

However, serious cases have continued to rise, reaching a high of 888 on Monday. Of the serious patients, 187 are currently intubated.

Positive tests were returned at a rate of 21.83%, roughly the same as the previous day.

Likud MK Nir Barkat reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. He is reportedly feeling well and is acting in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Israel's Welfare Ministry announced on Wednesday morning that they have started the distribution of 9 million free antigen testing kits to some 400,000 families across Israel.

COVID-19 antigen self-test, Panbio (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

According to the ministry, any family receiving assistance from the Welfare Ministry in any capacity is eligible to receive free home testing kits.

Additionally, they will be providing free kits to domestic violence shelters, nursing homes, frameworks for children and youth-at-risk and people with disabilities.