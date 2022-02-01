Arye Deri trial: Court approves A-G’s lenient plea deal

Jerusalem Magistrate's Court Judge Shmuel Herbst on Tuesday endorsed the lenient plea deal which the state prosecution had reached with Shas Party leader Arye Deri regarding his conviction for minor tax crimes.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Deri recently resigned from the Knesset and has now been fined NIS 180,000 as well as having a suspended sentence as part of the deal.

However, critics of the deal attacked the fact that he gets to remain the head of Shas, can run for the next Knesset, and may even be able to become a minister in the future since the issue of whether his tax crimes, dating back to 2013, carry a finding of moral turpitude was left open.

Deri was convicted by Herbst last week and though the court technically could order a stiffer or more lenient sentence, all signs were that the court would defer to the terms of the plea bargain as is the standard practice.

Herbst explained that he felt bound by the deal by the sides and limited to the amended indictment they had presented to him without the ability to look into some of the potentially more serious charges which were dropped and which most angered critics of the deal.

Shas head Arye Deri in court, January 25, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Further, the court noted that the NIS 180,000 fine is on top of taxes which Deri may still be obligated to refund to the extent that he evaded paying them in the past.

Although the judge noted that this was Deri’s second conviction, he defined this as a distant issue dating back to 1993 and seemed to weigh more heavily that Deri has had to resign from the Knesset.

He said he was bound to respect the plea deal by the High Court of Justice precedent.

The hearing was one of the first which the court has allowed being televised in an incremental trend of greater transparency by the court since the coronavirus has sometimes impeded the media from being physically present at such key hearings.

Last week, in a somewhat anti-climactic moment, Deri stood before Herbst and confessed to the amended indictment, while answering several questions.

He said, "I accept full responsibility...no one forced me." Deri emphasized that he respected the police and the prosecution through the process which lasted several years and included many lies against him which are not part of the conviction.

“I have left the Knesset and leave the mission which they granted me… I struggled with that decision a lot,” he said.

At the time, Deri repeatedly bowed to the judge as he spoke, but knowing that he is unlikely to go to jail or be expelled from politics, he seemed completely free of stress.

Prosecutor Yaron Golomb told the court that there were several grounds for the lenient sentence, including Deri has resigned from the Knesset, saving the prosecution and country a messy trial, the around two decades between Deri’s two convictions, his limited involvement in the current lawbreaking, the absence of a pattern of tax avoidance, the small number of funds in play and the lack of serious long-term criminal intent.

In addition, Deri defense lawyer Navot Tel Tzur added that Deri had suffered for several years through an extensive and long corruption probe and that the High Court of Justice had effectively already approved the deal.

When groups attacked the deal before the High Court of Justice prior to Tuesday’s hearing before the magistrate’s court, the High Court on January 17 rejected a petition to cancel the plea deal, telling the petitioners it was premature to decide the issue of moral turpitude and leaving open his potential path to return to the Knesset.

The court's ruling did mean that it could still potentially block him from becoming a minister in the future, but the justices did not want to decide the issue before it was concretely on the table.

The current government technically has around four more years left to its term, and in any event, there are no elections for Deri to seek a new office in the near future.

On December 29, The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel petitioned Justices Yitzhak Amit, Noam Sohlberg and Alex Stein to effectively block Deri from holding future public office.

According to the NGO, Deri’s crimes in this instance and his status as a repeat offender following a prior multi-year jail sentence should lead to a finding of moral turpitude that would bar him from office for another seven years – essentially ending his career.

Deri was previously convicted and sent to jail for multiple years and barred from politics for nearly 10 years. At that point, however, he was in his 40s, whereas now he is already 62, so a seven-year ban would likely finish his political career.

In February 2021, Mandelblit held a pre-indictment hearing for Deri on three counts of tax fraud totaling potentially more than NIS 1.5 million.

On January 9, 2021, Mandelblit announced his likely intent to charge Deri, though he also dropped the most serious charges of bribery which the police had probed.

In the first of the three counts of tax fraud in the Justice Ministry January 9 statement, Deri sold real estate in Givat Shaul to his brother Shlomo Deri in order to perpetrate tax evasion.

The price of the sale, documents relating to reporting taxes on the sale, and characterizing the real estate as empty when it was a residence were all done with fraudulent purposes.

In the second count of fraud, Deri was paid for his investment activities by the company Green Oshen dating to 2011, when he was out of politics. He later directed the fund to make those payments to his brother Shlomo to avoid paying taxes.

From 2013 to 2015, Shlomo issued NIS 630,000 in fraudulent invoices for consulting activities that he had not provided, in order to cover up the tax evasion.

A third count of tax fraud was dropped from the charges.

The Justice Ministry statement in January 2021 emphasized that Deri had the intent to defraud the tax authorities and that this was not a simple case of a civil misunderstanding that would result in a mere fine.

In August 2019, former state attorney Shai Nitzan recommended indicting Deri for tax crimes, fraud, money laundering and some unspecified obstruction crimes.

After a nearly three-year probe, the police had recommended indicting then-interior minister Deri in November 2018.

The delay in indicting Deri since 2018 was highly unusual, but Mandelblit claimed that most of the charges from 2018 did not pan out and some of the charges in the conviction were only fully discovered much later.