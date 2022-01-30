The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

"The Jew is the devil" and "Jews rape children and drink their blood" were among slogans chanted at a rally in Orlando held by the National Socialist Movement.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 07:51
A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters) (photo credit: DAVE KAUP / REUTERS)
A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
(photo credit: DAVE KAUP / REUTERS)

A Neo-Nazi rally was held in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, in which participants waved Nazi flags and reportedly shouted antisemitic and anti-black slogans. 

The rally, which was organized by The National Socialist Movement (NSM), was live-streamed on the American Nazi party's website. The live-stream archive is not currently working on the website, but according to the NGO StopAntisemitism.org, participants chanted that "The Jew is the devil" and "Jews rape children and drink their blood."

The NSM will be holding other events on April 23 in Washington state, a convention of its national chapters, and a public protest.

The organization announced on January 12 that it had opened its own live-streaming capabilities after losing access to the use of BlogTalk Radio, which NSM blamed on "the Jew." The platform is still rife with errors, which the webmaster blamed on visitors.

NSM has a 25 point manifesto on their website, in which they advocate for the US to become a "White" ethnostate, in which only those with European ancestry can be citizens.  

A supporter waves her flag during a neo-Nazi rally at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri (credit: DAVE KAUP / REUTERS) A supporter waves her flag during a neo-Nazi rally at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri (credit: DAVE KAUP / REUTERS)


