Large smuggling operation thwarted by IDF on Egyptian border

IDF troops thwarted a large drug smuggling operation along the Egyptian border late Friday night, the IDF Spokespersons Unit reported on Saturday afternoon.

The smuggling operation would have seen 200 kilograms of drugs, worth roughly NIS 4,000,000 passed into Israel from across the Egyptian border but it was stopped after soldiers from the IDF's field observation unit spotted the smugglers approaching the border on the Egyptian side.

The drugs were transferred to Israel Police for further processing.