Prison staff attacked by Palestinian prisoner amid threats of escalation

Two prison staff members were attacked by a Palestinian prisoner on Monday, as prisoner movements continued to warn of an escalation due to alleged mistreatment by the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The prisoner is a member of Fatah, according to the IPS. Jailers were able to get control the situation and the two staff members were checked at the clinic and did not need to be transferred for further care.

In recent weeks, Palestinian prisoners movements have warned of an "intifada" in Israeli prisons if alleged "aggression" against prisoners did not end. The prisoners have threatened to take escalatory steps, including hunger strikes, within the prisons until their demands are met.

In December, an IPS staff member was stabbed in Nafkha Prison, amid allegations of mistreatment of female Palestinian prisoners.