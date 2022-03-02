German Chancellor Olaf Schultz visits Israel for the first time

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz is visiting Israel today (Wednesday). This is the new chancellor's first visit to Israel since his appointment last December.

Schultz is currently visiting the Yad Vashem museum with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, later the two will hold a private meeting, after which they will hold a joint press conference.

The visit comes amid significant progress in negotiations between Iran and the superpowers in Vienna ahead of a new signing of a nuclear deal, and about a month after the Defense Ministry signed an agreement with ThyssenKrupp to produce three billion-euro advanced navy submarines, partially funded by the German government.

His predecessor Angela Merkel paid a farewell visit to Jerusalem last October at the invitation of Bennett, a visit designed to prepare the submarine deal even after the end of her term.