IDF demolished house of terrorists that killed Dimentman

Monday night the IDF and Border Police (MAGAV) demolished the homes of two terrorists, who carried out a shooting attack near Homes on December 16, 2021, that killed Yehuda Dimentman and injured two others.

During the operation, shots were fired at the forces. IDF fighters returned fire.

