Ukraine war: Power restored to Chernobyl nuclear power plant - IAEA

Power has been restored to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the IAEA said early Tuesday morning, after the power line was damaged.



#Ukraine has informed IAEA that external power had again today been restored to the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after line had been again damaged “by the occupying forces”. Staff had restarted operations to reconnect the plant to the electricity grid. https://t.co/WIgM7U7Vmh pic.twitter.com/NnBLAVetOu — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 14, 2022

The power line was reportedly damaged by Russian troops occupying the plant in northern Ukraine.

The plant, the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, was seized by Russian troops on February 24 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story.