Antisemites sabotage MK's online forum

Antisemites writing "Hitler was right" marred Blue and White MK Alon Tal's online forum on healing relations with the diaspora on Sunday night.

The antisemites wrote "Hitler should be alive!" and "HITLER DID THE RIGHT THING!"

Tal stopped the event and rescheduled it for next Sunday when it will be more private.

"Unfortunately, this happened in my Zoom discussion in English," Tal said along with a screenshot of the antisemitic remarks. " Antisemitism has not disappeared from the world, but we will not let the hatred win."

Tal pledged to continue to strengthen Israel's partnership with Jews around the world.