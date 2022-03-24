Two famous Russian musicians have fled Russia to Israel - report

Two well-known Russian music stars have fled Russia to Israel, Haaretz reported on Thursday morning.

It is not clear whether they intend to remain in Israel, but their departure from Russia is a significant symbol of the exodus of top Russian entertainers due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Haaretz.

The two are Alla Pugacheva, 72, and her husband Maxim Galkin, who is 45.

Pugacheva is a Russian icon and her songs are among the most popular in Russia. Known as the "grandmother of Russian pop," Pugacheva represented Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997, where she finished in 15th place.

Galkin is a comedian, television presenter and singer. His mother is Jewish.