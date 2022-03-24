Defense Minister bids farewell to IAF Commander Norkin

Defense Minister Benny Gantz bid farewell to outgoing Israeli Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin in a ceremony on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz bidding farewell to IAF commander Amikam Norkin, March 24, 2022 (credit: Defense Ministry)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Congratulations on decades of professionalism, courage and creativity," said Gantz. "I am sure that our paths will cross again in the service of the State of Israel."



Defense Minister Benny Gantz went on a farewell flight in an F15 with outgoing IAF commander Maj.-Gen.Amikam Norkin. pic.twitter.com/Fv1fw2LOxo — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 24, 2022

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IAF commander Amikam Norkin, March 24, 2022. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The defense minister joined an operational drill that Norkin was administering in a Ra'am jet.