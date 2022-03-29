Tourism Min.: We won't close skies to tourists because of COVID-19

Israel will not be banning tourists from entering Israel because of the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov promised on Tuesday.

“Certainty is important for the tourism industry,” Razvozov said at the opening of the International Mediterranean Tourism Market 2022 conference. “Therefore, I am proud to announce that after conversations with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, we agreed that there is no possibility of closing the skies to tourists.”

The three-day conference is hosting dozens of leading travel agents, bloggers and influencers from around the country. The opening was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Tourism Minister Director-General Dani Shahar, various ministers and directors-general from tourism ministries around the world, as well as leading members of the Israel tourism industry.