COVID in Israel: 10,000 new cases, R rate steadily in decline

10,665 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday steadying the trend of new cases, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning, out of 90,887 tests administered. The positivity rate stands at 16.86%.

The R rate continued its slight decline, currently standing at 1.05.

Of the diagnosed cases, 262 are in serious condition, 113 are in critical condition, 91 are intubated and 18 are connected ECMO breathing machines.

So far, 761,181 Israelis received their fourth coronavirus vaccine shot, while 4.4 million received their third. 61. million received their second and 6.7 received their first.

The death toll stands at 10,485.