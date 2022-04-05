Israel is prepared to expand the steps taken to help Palestinian civilians celebrate Ramadan peacefully, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday night.

In a phone call between the two, Gantz also expressed his gratitude for Abbas' rare condemnation of the Bnei Brak terror attack. Gantz also stated during the call that Ramadan, which coincides this year with Passover and Easter, should be a time of peace and quiet rather than terrorism.

However, the defense minister warned, that the steps taken will only be enforced if Israel's security can be maintained.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gantz approved a string of measures that will allow Palestinians to enter Israel during Ramadan.

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

West Bank Palestinians will be allowed entrance to Temple Mount for Ramadan prayers, the defense minister approved. In addition, first-degree relatives of Arab-Israelis will be allowed to enter Israel for family visits from Sundays to Thursdays during Ramadan.

Women of all ages, men aged 50+ and children up to the age of 12 will be allowed to enter Temple Mount without any restrictions. Palestinian men aged 40-50, however, will be allowed entry subject to a permit.

The measures decided upon by Gantz came after consultations with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, IDF's Operations Directorate OC Maj.-Gen. Oded Basyuk and Military Intelligence Directorate OC Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) head Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian also took part in the call between Gantz and Abbas.