Efforts abound from leaders to remove IRGC from US terrorist list

The voices of leading public and political leaders are being gathered together by the Abraham Global Peace Initiative to encourage US President Joe Biden to keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the State Department's Foreign Terrorist List (FTO), the organization announced on Thursday.

So far, signatories include Canadian lawyer and politician Peter MacKay, former Canadian foreign affairs minister John Baird, former Canadian politician Stockwell Day, and former public safety minister for Canada, Jerry S. Grafstein.

Former IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya’alon, two former Deputy Special Envoys to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the US State Department, Ellie Cohanim and Richard Kemp are signed on as well.

"The removal of the FTO designation is also extremely harmful to America’s allies, including Canada and Israel" said AGPI's Founding Chairman, Avi Abraham Benlolo.