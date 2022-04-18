Smotrich requests urgent meeting to vote on dissolving Knesset

Religious Zionist leader Betzalel Smotrich sent a request to Knesset speaker Miki Levy on Monday to hold a special meeting of the Knesset plenum in order to vote on a bill to dissolve the 24th Knesset.

"As you probably know very well, after the withdrawal of your partners from the Ra'am party from the coalition, the government and the coalition do not have a majority," wrote Smotrich. "The current situation in which the government is in fact a minority government that does not hold a majority in the Knesset critically harms democracy and as a result also public trust."

Smotrich added that due to the current situation, there is no escaping dissolving the Knesset and holding elections, adding that there are 61 MKs who are not members of the coalition.