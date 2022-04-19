Turkey's Erdogan speaks to Herzog on concern over Temple Mount tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday evening that he is increasingly concerned over the ongoing tensions surrounding the Temple Mount.

Erdoğan sent his holiday blessings to Herzog and the Jewish people of Israel amid the Passover holiday, but shortly after, he followed with concern over the violence seen worldwide over the past few days on the Temple Mount.

Herzog reassured him that Israel is defending all prayer goers, whether Jewish, Muslim or Christian.

Contrary to "false reports," he explained, Israel is protecting freedom of worship and the efforts by Israel's security forces are ensuring said freedom.

He said to Erdoğan that incitement and false propaganda should be ignored, while violence – especially that directed towards Jews walking towards their prayers – should be condemned.