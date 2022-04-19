The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Turkey's Erdogan speaks to Herzog on concern over Temple Mount tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed concern over the violence seen worldwide over the past few days on the Temple Mount.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 19:44

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 19:51
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday evening that he is increasingly concerned over the ongoing tensions surrounding the Temple Mount.

Erdoğan sent his holiday blessings to Herzog and the Jewish people of Israel amid the Passover holiday, but shortly after, he followed with concern over the violence seen worldwide over the past few days on the Temple Mount.

Herzog reassured him that Israel is defending all prayer goers, whether Jewish, Muslim or Christian.

Contrary to "false reports," he explained, Israel is protecting freedom of worship and the efforts by Israel's security forces are ensuring said freedom.

He said to Erdoğan that incitement and false propaganda should be ignored, while violence – especially that directed towards Jews walking towards their prayers – should be condemned.



