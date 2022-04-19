Israeli police refuse permission for flag march in Jerusalem

Police announced on Tuesday that they would not secure the route planned by Im Tirzu for their flag march.

The right-wing movement Im Tirzu is attempting to organize a protest in Jerusalem, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirzu and one of the protest organizers, told Army Radio that "everyone who wanted to come to the capital during Chol Hamoed suffered a moral blow. This conduct is unhealthy, and it is impossible to sit quietly in the face of fear and confusion. We want to show that there is no need to fear."