The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli police refuse permission for flag march in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 10:37

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 10:54

Police announced on Tuesday that they would not secure the route planned by Im Tirzu for their flag march. 

The right-wing movement Im Tirzu is attempting to organize a protest in Jerusalem, Army Radio reported on Tuesday. 

Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirzu and one of the protest organizers, told Army Radio that "everyone who wanted to come to the capital during Chol Hamoed suffered a moral blow. This conduct is unhealthy, and it is impossible to sit quietly in the face of fear and confusion. We want to show that there is no need to fear."

UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:36 AM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,283 new cases, 216 in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 09:44 AM
Israeli astronaut Eitan Stibbe's return delayed due to weather
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 08:58 AM
Rocks thrown at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 08:18 AM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:24 PM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount clashes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 07:29 PM
US Army chief tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 06:36 PM
Smotrich requests urgent meeting to vote on dissolving Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 06:27 PM
Russia and Algeria leaders agree to continue coordination at OPEC+
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 06:07 PM
Putin discusses Ukraine, West Bank with PA's Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 03:24 PM
Rabinovich: Jews trying to make Passover sacrifice 'less than a minyan'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 02:30 PM
Police attacked in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 12:55 PM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,080 new cases, 220 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 11:17 AM
Abbas: Ra'am freezing coalition membership could turn into withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 10:03 AM
Regional governor says six killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Lviv
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 09:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by