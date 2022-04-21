Temple Mount violence: Israeli forces, Palestinians clash again

Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters are once again clashing in al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount, Palestinian media reported on Thursday morning.

شاهد| قوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز والصوت تجاه المعتكفين في المصلى القبلي بالمسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/1PPkNQOU5Q — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 21, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Videos circulating on social media show security forces using riot control measures, such as stun grenades and tear gas, inside the mosque after rioters reportedly threw stones and firecrackers toward forces guarding the Mount.

بالقنابل والرصاص... هكذا اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك اليوم pic.twitter.com/xp05BmDjG9 — غزة الآن - Gaza Now #عاجل (@GazaNownews) April 21, 2022

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on Temple Mount have escalated over the last week.

The early Thursday morning riots come after a night of sirens sounding in southern Israel and a strong IDF presence within the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled strip.