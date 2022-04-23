Turkish air space closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria

Turkish air space has been closed to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after talks with Moscow, Turkey's state broadcaster TRT Haber cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Saturday.

It said he made the comments to reporters on a plane on a trip to Uruguay.

