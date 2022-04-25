The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia War: Russia sees no point in ceasefire with Ukraine - envoy

Russia claims Kyiv could use a ceasefire to stage "provocations."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 16:09

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 18:06
Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

A senior Russian diplomat said on Monday that there was no point in having a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage because Kyiv was likely to use it as an opportunity to try to discredit Russia, after Kyiv denied reaching an agreement with Moscow over a humanitarian corridor.

"Ukraine is undermining our efforts to open humanitarian corridors so we don't think a ceasefire is a good option now," RIA quoted Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, as saying.

Ukraine earlier denied reaching a deal with Russia on evacuating civilians from a steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, and said the United Nations should be the "initiator and guarantor" of any such deal.

Polyanskiy said a ceasefire would only "be an opportunity for Ukrainian forces to regroup and stage more provocations."

He said Russia had not struck any residential areas in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa. Ukraine's southern air command on Saturday said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa. 

Polyanskiy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russia had said earlier on Monday that it would open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave Mariupol's huge Azovstal steel plant, where they are holed up with Ukrainian fighters and are under Russian fire. 

"Today, the Russian side once again announced the existence of a corridor for civilians to leave Azovstal. This could be believed if the Russians had not destroyed humanitarian corridors many times before," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia and diplomats

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared 40 German diplomatic staff "personae non gratae" in a retaliatory move after Berlin expelled the same number of Russian diplomats.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had taken the decision after Germany on April 4 declared a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy in Berlin "undesirable."

Also Monday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Washington's ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan discussed bilateral issues at a meeting, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.



Tags United Nations Russia ukraine diplomacy ceasefire Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
