IRGC's Quds Force member was ordered to kill Israeli in Turkey

A member of the 840th Quds Force unit, who is being held in a European country, admitted that he had received $ 150,000 to prepare for the assassinations of three individuals, according to documents and information provided to Iran International.

The member of the Quds Force has admitted that he was ordered to kill an Israeli citizen working at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

The assassination of a senior US general in Germany and a journalist in France were also a part of the triple assassination mission in Europe.