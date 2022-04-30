The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IRGC's Quds Force member was ordered to kill Israeli in Turkey

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 14:54

A member of the 840th Quds Force unit, who is being held in a European country, admitted that he had received $ 150,000 to prepare for the assassinations of three individuals, according to documents and information provided to Iran International.

The member of the Quds Force has admitted that he was ordered to kill an Israeli citizen working at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

The assassination of a senior US general in Germany and a journalist in France were also a part of the triple assassination mission in Europe.



France to strengthen military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 03:12 PM
Large fire breaks out in North near Elyakim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 02:13 PM
Palestinian caught trying to enter Israel dressed as a woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 10:59 AM
Al Aqsa: Fight breaks out after peaceful prayer goers block rioters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 08:01 AM
Dangerously strong winds expected at the Kinneret on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:36 PM
Israel's Timna Nelson-Levy wins judo gold at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 06:53 PM
Israeli judoka Shira Rishoni wins bronze at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 04:27 PM
Israelis should leave Transnistria - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 03:12 PM
More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 12:50 PM
Israel's Public Health Services head accosted outside home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:52 AM
2 Israeli Arabs indicted for not preventing Hadera terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:13 AM
Israeli forces arrest senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad figure - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:06 AM
Israeli therapist charged with sexual abuse of patients, including minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:01 AM
Two brothers in Israel's North accused of planning to join ISIS - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 10:55 AM
Firefighters rescue two trapped after serious car crash in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 10:23 AM
