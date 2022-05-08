The Israeli "climate law" was brought to the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation by the Minister of Environmental Protection, Tamar Zandberg, after lengthy joint cooperation between various different government ministries.

"This is a critical step for our future and for the prosperity of the state of Israel. Israel joins other developed countries and progresses to a dramatic stage in the fight against the climate crisis. I thank Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and our partners in the government for the fruitful work we have achieved, which resulted in a comprehensive and meaningful law," Zandberg said.

