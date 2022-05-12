Israeli forces, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem, West Bank - report

Molotov cocktails were thrown toward Border Police forces in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday night.

Videos shared on social media show the incendiary weapon hurled toward the Israeli officers, who appeared to escape unharmed.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

شاهد.. "لحظة إلقاء زجاجات حارقة صوب جنود الاحتلال خلال المواجهات في بلدة العيساوية بالقدس". pic.twitter.com/ShtKGBdlcu — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 11, 2022

Elsewhere, clashes were reported to have broken out near the Palestinian West Bank village of 'Anin. According to Israeli media, rioters fired toward IDF forces operating in the area.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.