Ra'am to support contentious IDF scholarship bill - report

MK Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party has agreed to support a bill that will subsidize academic scholarships for IDF combat fighters, lone soldiers and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The bill, which will be brought to a vote in the Knesset plenum by Defense Minister Benny Gantz next week, caused controversy in the Knesset this week as opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party was mulling whether to support the bill or not.

While the bill is widely supported by many factions in the Israeli parliament, the opposition is reluctant to pass the bill as it will be perceived as a victory for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition.

Ra'am MKs, who were set to vote against the bill, have now reportedly agreed to support it to ensure its passing, in case the opposition rules to vote against it.