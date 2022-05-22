The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett calls on rebel MK to put country first

"In order to overcome our challenges we must put the good of the country above the interests of a narrow sector," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 22, 2022 11:42

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 11:46
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting, May 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting, May 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called upon wavering Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi on Sunday to act unselfishly for the good of the country. 

Speaking at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting, Bennett made reference to her threat to leave the coalition

"I think that if MKs on the Left feel that the government is too right-wing and MKs on the right feel that the government is too left-wing, it is apparently a sign that the government is in a good place in the middle, a government that gets good things done and sets aside ideological divides to care for our citizens," Bennett said. 

"This is a government of compromise. This is a good government for Israel and we will not give up on it," he said.

Zoabi is expected to meet on Sunday with alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz to relay her demands to stay in the coalition. 

"In order to overcome our challenges we must put the good of the country above the interests of a narrow sector," he said. "We all must understand that no one will be 100% satisfied. This is teamwork, not working for ourselves."



Tags Knesset Meretz Naftali Bennett coalition Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by