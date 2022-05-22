Bennett calls on rebel MK to put country first

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called upon wavering Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi on Sunday to act unselfishly for the good of the country.

Speaking at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting, Bennett made reference to her threat to leave the coalition.

"I think that if MKs on the Left feel that the government is too right-wing and MKs on the right feel that the government is too left-wing, it is apparently a sign that the government is in a good place in the middle, a government that gets good things done and sets aside ideological divides to care for our citizens," Bennett said.

"This is a government of compromise. This is a good government for Israel and we will not give up on it," he said.

Zoabi is expected to meet on Sunday with alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz to relay her demands to stay in the coalition.

"In order to overcome our challenges we must put the good of the country above the interests of a narrow sector," he said. "We all must understand that no one will be 100% satisfied. This is teamwork, not working for ourselves."