Lapid concludes meeting with heads of Arab authorities

The meeting at the Foreign Ministry with the heads of the Arab authorities ended on Sunday. The heads of the local Arab authorities expressed their support for the continued existence of the government and conveyed this message to Ministers Lapid, Farage, Amar and MK Rinawi Zoabi, Farage said in a statement after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Farage, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Hamad Amar and MK Jida Rinawi Zoabi among others.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The meeting was in a good faith, when it is clear that maintaining the integrity of the government and the coalition is in the top interest of the Israeli public in general and the Arab public in particular. We will do everything to turn the crisis into an opportunity to strengthen government commitment to Arab society," Minister Farage said.