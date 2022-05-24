A 31-year-old resident of east Jerusalem was arrested on Tuesday for threatening his sister and stabbing her husband, Walla reported.

The man is suspected to have acted due to the family's disapproval of his sister's marriage to her partner. As per the report, she was abducted after the wedding and held hostage by her family members for eight days.

The east Jerusalem resident's arrest was extended for five additional days by an Israeli court.