'Break the Wave': IDF arrest eight suspects in West Bank

Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated in the West Bank on Wednesday night to arrest suspects. By the end of the night, eight were arrested and no clashes were reported.

Three were arrested in the Palestinian town of Bani Naim near Hebron by the 12th Battalion. Sayeret Golani arrested another, and confiscated weapons, in a town in the Menashe region.

Israel Police officers and members of the "Lions of the Valley" Battalion operated in Jericho, arresting one and also confiscated weapons, including a gun.