Hamas terrorist cell busted by Shin Bet, planned to attack Israeli MK

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency thwarted a Hamas terror cell of East Jerusalem residents who planned to carry out attacks on various Israeli targets including MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

The five men were arrested by Israeli security forces in early April and were indicted in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, the cell was led by Rashid Rashek who was described by the agency as a “prominent” Hamas operative living in Jerusalem’s Old City, who along with Hamas operative Mansour Tzafadi from Abu Tov planned a shooting attack or suicide bombing in Jerusalem.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Temple Mount - Hamas' red line

The investigation found that Rashek recruited a number of operatives in Jerusalem who would riot in the city’s eastern neighborhoods as well as on the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan “in order to destabilize the Temple Mount and Jerusalem.” The operatives brought fireworks and Hamas flags and other paraphernalia to use during the riots.

Among other attacks, the cell planned shooting attacks on Israeli targets and public figures including Ben Gvir (chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party). They also planned to build improvised explosive devices for a number of bombing attacks and plotted to kidnap Israeli soldiers.

Hamas terrorist cell member Rashid Rashek. (credit: SHIN BET)

Hamas terror cell member Muhammad Salima. (credit: SHIN BET)

Hamas terror cell member Hamza Abu Nab. (credit: SHIN BET)

Hamas terror cell member Safian Ajaloni. (credit: SHIN BET)

The suspects also purchased a drone that they planned to arm with weapons and use it to attack the light rail in Jerusalem. The drone along with a camera that was set to be used to photograph hostages as well as funds and organizational equipment was seized by security forces.

The investigation also found that the cell members planned to hide in Hebron or Jenin after carrying out their attacks.

“The Shin Bet and the Israel Police will continue to act resolutely in order to bring to justice those involved in all terrorist activities, in particular in the city of Jerusalem,” read a joint statement released by the police and Shin Bet.

Drone planned to be used by Hamas terrorist cell in east Jerusalem to commit terrorist acts. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In a statement, Ben Gvir thanked security forces for thwarting the plot against him and said “I expect them to continue to investigate the hundreds of calls of incitement against me and to prosecute those who instigate and intimidate. I will not shy away from threats and assassination attempts.”