The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hamas terrorist cell busted by Shin Bet, planned to attack Israeli MK

Five men comprised the Hamas terror cell in east Jerusalem. They planned to attack Israeli targets, including Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 24, 2022 09:31

Updated: MAY 24, 2022 09:57
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency thwarted a Hamas terror cell of East Jerusalem residents who planned to carry out attacks on various Israeli targets including MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

The five men were arrested by Israeli security forces in early April and were indicted in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, the cell was led by Rashid Rashek who was described by the agency as a “prominent” Hamas operative living in Jerusalem’s Old City, who along with Hamas operative Mansour Tzafadi from Abu Tov planned a shooting attack or suicide bombing in Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount - Hamas' red line

The investigation found that Rashek recruited a number of operatives in Jerusalem who would riot in the city’s eastern neighborhoods as well as on the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan “in order to destabilize the Temple Mount and Jerusalem.”  The operatives brought fireworks and Hamas flags and other paraphernalia to use during the riots.

Among other attacks, the cell planned shooting attacks on Israeli targets and public figures including Ben Gvir (chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party). They also planned to build improvised explosive devices for a number of bombing attacks and plotted to kidnap Israeli soldiers.

Hamas terrorist cell member Rashid Rashek. (credit: SHIN BET) Hamas terrorist cell member Rashid Rashek. (credit: SHIN BET)
Hamas terror cell member Muhammad Salima. (credit: SHIN BET) Hamas terror cell member Muhammad Salima. (credit: SHIN BET)
Hamas terror cell member Hamza Abu Nab. (credit: SHIN BET) Hamas terror cell member Hamza Abu Nab. (credit: SHIN BET)
Hamas terror cell member Safian Ajaloni. (credit: SHIN BET) Hamas terror cell member Safian Ajaloni. (credit: SHIN BET)

The suspects also purchased a drone that they planned to arm with weapons and use it to attack the light rail in Jerusalem. The drone along with a camera that was set to be used to photograph hostages as well as funds and organizational equipment was seized by security forces.

The investigation also found that the cell members planned to hide in Hebron or Jenin after carrying out their attacks.

“The Shin Bet and the Israel Police will continue to act resolutely in order to bring to justice those involved in all terrorist activities, in particular in the city of Jerusalem,” read a joint statement released by the police and Shin Bet.

Drone planned to be used by Hamas terrorist cell in east Jerusalem to commit terrorist acts. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Drone planned to be used by Hamas terrorist cell in east Jerusalem to commit terrorist acts. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In a statement, Ben Gvir thanked security forces for thwarting the plot against him and said “I expect them to continue to investigate the hundreds of calls of incitement against me and to prosecute those who instigate and intimidate. I will not shy away from threats and assassination attempts.”



Tags East Jerusalem Hamas Jerusalem Shin Bet Terrorism Hamas Terrorist Attacks Terror Attack Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by