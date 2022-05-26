The President of Transnistria dissolved the government

The president of Transnistria, an unrecognized region in Moldova, dissolved the government on Thursday, according to TASS.

The Transnistrian parliament will meet for an emergency meeting on May 27 to consider the candidacy of a new prime minister, current president Vadim Krasnoselsky suggested the candidacy of Alexander Rosenberg for the position.

No reason for the sudden dismissal has been given yet.

This is a developing story.