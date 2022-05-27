Ukrainian lawmakers are working on a bill to forcibly seize the property of Belarus and its residents in Ukraine due to the country's support of Russia and its invasion, Interfax reported Friday.

The bill, which would amend some existing Ukrainian sanctions against Belarus, was registered Thursday at Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. It stresses that Belarus is closely aligned with Russia and is supportive of the invasion of Ukraine, having given Russian troops "unimpeded access to its territory and military infrastructure for hostilities against Ukraine," according to Interfax.

The bill would also expand sanctions against Belarus and could even see the termination of Ukrainian citizenship should a Ukrainian citizen get citizenship of a state that is currently invading or supporting said hostilities.

This is a developing story.