Israel Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Odaisseh, Yaroun, and Marwahin in southern Lebanon, according to an IDF announcement on Saturday.

IDF strikes in multiple areas in Lebanon, May 25, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier in the day, IDF artillery also fired to remove threats in the areas of Matmoura, Wadi Hamoul, Rachaya Al Foukhar, and Souaneh.