Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian attacks on DIY store, city center in Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, injure dozens

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 25, 2024 22:10

Russian strikes on a crowded DIY hardware store and a residential area in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday killed at least four people and injured dozens, local officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued an impassioned plea to Ukraine's Western allies to help boost air defenses to keep the country's cities safe.

Four people were killed after two guided bombs hit the DIY hypermarket in a residential area of the city, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television.

At least two of the dead were store employees. Forty people were injured in the attack and 16 still unaccounted for, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 120 people had been in the hardware store when the bombs struck.

"The attack targeted the shopping center, where there were many people - this is clearly terrorism," Terekhov said.

Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles to Red Sea
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 10:08 PM
Reserve soldier critically wounded during combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 08:31 PM
Israel pushing to renew talks on a hostage deal
By WALLA!
05/25/2024 07:05 PM
Bush fire breaks out near road 444, firefighters arrive at scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 05:50 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in eight different areas in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 05:14 PM
Unconscious man pulled from the sea on Tel Aviv beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 04:38 PM
Two Hezbollah members killed in strike in central Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 03:51 PM
Fire breaks out at psychiatric hospital holding Britain's criminals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 01:33 PM
Body of 50-year-old man washes up on Haifa-area beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 07:43 AM
Blinken reiterated US position on Rafah in call with Israel's Gantz
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 02:09 AM
White House, on ICJ ruling, says it has been 'clear and consistent' on R
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 12:29 AM
Yemen's Houthis will release 100 government forces prisoners
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 10:21 PM
Israeli NY consulate and Foreign Affairs Ministry screen hostage video
By WALLA!
05/24/2024 10:02 PM
Soldier from 6828 Battalion critically wounded in Gaza
By MAARIV
05/24/2024 06:40 PM
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan met with families of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 02:26 PM