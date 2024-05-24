NY Israeli Consulate screens October 7 hostage video on large screen in Times Square

The Israeli Consulate in New York, together with the Foreign Affairs Ministry initiated the screening of the video that was released this week on a large screen in Times Square, New York, on Friday.

Today, footage was screened in Times Square for the world to see, depicting the kidnapping & abuse of Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella & Naama by Hamas on Oct 7.The world must learn the truth about Hamas, and the abuse the hostages have been facing for 231 days.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/HJuKFiVG96 — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) May 24, 2024

Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said, "The goal is to remind everyone whom we are determined to bring home at any cost. The video is meant to shock the consciousness, even for a moment, and to remind of the horror that befell us on that terrible day."