Bush fire breaks out near road 444, firefighters working to bring it under control

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 25, 2024 17:51

According to a Fire and Rescue statement, a bush fire broke out in an open area near Ra'a and Elad, parallel to road 444.

Fire on route 444 near Rosh Ha'ayin, May 25, 2024. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Fire on route 444 near Rosh Ha'ayin, May 25, 2024. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The fire is currently between Rosh Ha’ayin and Elad.

Six firefighting and rescue teams arrived at the scene and began extinguishing operations and trying to stop the fire.

The firefighting teams operated in two sectors with the assistance of firefighting planes of the air division.

Lahav Amit Amsalem, commander of the situation, announced, "It is a large bushfire. The front of the fire is 2 km. The route and the terrain make it difficult for the fire crews. Four firefighting planes were launched, which carried out a direct attack on the front of the fire. At the same time, fire crews are extinguishing the sides of the fire."

