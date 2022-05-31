The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: Mandatory quarantine may be canceled for COVID+

The Health Ministry's official recommendation to those who test positive for COVID-19 will be to self-isolate at home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 15:17

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 16:48
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel might cancel mandatory COVID-19 quarantine in the next month or so for people who test positive, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka assessed in a press briefing on Tuesday, KAN News reported.

As per the report, the Health Ministry's official recommendation to those who test positive for COVID-19 will be to self-isolate at home. However, Zarka reportedly added, "there is no justification to make that an obligation anymore."

The ultimate deciding factor for quarantine policy will be the number of serious patients, Zarka added. 

As of Monday, there are 12,638 active cases of coronavirus in the country, 2,295 of them were diagnosed yesterday. 

Currently, there are 81 in serious condition. In addition, 30 are critical, 28 are intubated and one is connected to an ECMO breathing machine. 

Press conference with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on the new COVID-19 regulations for children, January 20, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

dropped about 60 patients since the beginning of the month. 

Last month, Israel lifted the mask mandate it had in place for the two years since the coronavirus pandemic started, changing the day-to-day life of Israelis. 

Back in February, as cases began to drop, the government decided to cancel the Green Pass that had set coronavirus restrictions throughout the country. 



