COVID-19 in Israel: Mandatory quarantine may be canceled for COVID+

Israel might cancel mandatory COVID-19 quarantine in the next month or so for people who test positive, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka assessed in a press briefing on Tuesday, KAN News reported.

As per the report, the Health Ministry's official recommendation to those who test positive for COVID-19 will be to self-isolate at home. However, Zarka reportedly added, "there is no justification to make that an obligation anymore."

The ultimate deciding factor for quarantine policy will be the number of serious patients, Zarka added.

As of Monday, there are 12,638 active cases of coronavirus in the country, 2,295 of them were diagnosed yesterday.

Currently, there are 81 in serious condition. In addition, 30 are critical, 28 are intubated and one is connected to an ECMO breathing machine.

Last month, Israel lifted the mask mandate it had in place for the two years since the coronavirus pandemic started, changing the day-to-day life of Israelis.

Back in February, as cases began to drop, the government decided to cancel the Green Pass that had set coronavirus restrictions throughout the country.