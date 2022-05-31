Israel's dangerous Highway 90 to be reconstructed

Highway 90, widely-considered Israel's most dangerous road, will be reconstructed with work set to begin this year, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli agreed on Tuesday.

All 120 km. of Israel's longest highway, which stretches from the Lebanese border to Eilat in the south, will be expanded and widened.

35 Israelis were killed in hundreds of accidents on Highway 90 in the last decade, according to a Knesset report, and Highway 90's structure had long been criticized for how narrow the road is.

Liberman's announcement comes after yet another deadly accident on the highway on Saturday, in which four Israelis, including a 13-year-old girl and a four-year-old toddler, were killed in a crash on the dangerous highway.