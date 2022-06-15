35 children fall ill with diarrhea, vomiting at Ashkelon nursery

35 children from the Emek Haela nursery in Ashkelon fell ill with diarrhea and vomiting recently, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In total, there are 145 children between the ages of 0- to 4-years-old at the nursery.

The district doctor directed the nursery to have the children go to their doctors and get a stool test, coronavirus test and medical treatment. The nursery was also asked to immediately clean and disinfect the entire nursery.