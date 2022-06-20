Three more cases of monkeypox found in Israel

Three more cases of monkeypox have been discovered in Israel, bringing the total number of cases to nine, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The three new patients are men between the ages of 30 to 60. One of the cases was infected within Israel and not abroad, making him the first such case found in Israel.

