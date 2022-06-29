The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, former ZAKA head, dies year after attempted suicide

Meshi-Zahav has been accused of sexually assaulting women and children over a period of decades.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 08:13

Updated: JUNE 29, 2022 08:55
Yehuda Meshi Zahav, Chairman Israel's Zaka rescue unit poses for a picture outside his mother shiva, in the Ultra orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Yehuda Meshi Zahav, Chairman Israel's Zaka rescue unit poses for a picture outside his mother shiva, in the Ultra orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, alleged sex offender and former ZAKA head and founder, died Wednesday night at the age of 62, at Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, a year after he attempted suicide, Israeli media reported.

Meshi-Zahav had been accused of sexually assaulting women and children over a period of decades from his position of power, using tactics of fear and intimidation to silence his victims.

Following sexual assault allegations and testimony from victims being made public, the ZAKA founder, resigned from his position as head of the organization.

Last April Meshi-Zahav was found in a critical condition in his Jerusalem apartment after he attempted to end his life and was then rushed to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem while undergoing resuscitation procedures.

He was later transferred to Herzog hospital, where he died.

"After a deterioration in his condition in recent days, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav died at Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem this morning," Herzog Hospital said according to Kikar HaShabbat.

 



