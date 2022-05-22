Monkeypox: Another Israeli suspected of contracting virus

Another Israeli is suspected of having contracted monkeypox, Israeli media reported on Sunday citing the Health Ministry.

The person suspected of being sick recently returned from a trip to Western Europe and is currently being tested for monkeypox, Israeli media reported. He is being treated at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and is in mild condition.

"We are talking about a virus that has light symptoms, known medications and vaccinations, and can only be transmitted in very close contact," Prof. Salman Zarka, coronavirus commissioner and current head of the Ziv Medical Center in Safed told KAN Reshet Bet on Sunday morning.

Zarka assured listeners that, at this point, there is no need for a mass vaccination campaign.

If confirmed, this would make this the second case of monkeypox in Israel. The first case was diagnosed on Friday and is an unidentified man in his 30s who also returned from a trip to Western Europe. He was last reported in stable condition but was being kept in quarantine.

Cases of this virus have been cropping up throughout Europe and nearly 100 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

While the case has yet to be confirmed, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told 103FM that there will likely be more cases in Israel. However, he further stated that while very contagious, monkeypox is not as dangerous as COVID-19.

Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's Health Ministry director-general. (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

The monkeypox virus is closely related to smallpox, an infamous disease going back to prehistoric times until it was declared fully eradicated in 1980.

Though not usually fatal and there are some approved treatments, there is no official vaccine for monkeypox. Rather, smallpox vaccines are usually used instead due to top to the similarities in the diseases.

In fact, one vaccine, JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) has been licensed in the US for preventing monkeypox and smallpox and is thought to be 85% effective, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, as smallpox has been eradicated, the general public does not have ready access to smallpox vaccinations.

This is a developing story.

Walla contributed to this report.