The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Monkeypox: Another Israeli suspected of contracting virus

The person suspected of being sick recently returned from a trip to Western Europe and is currently being tested for monkeypox.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 08:22

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 08:43
An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1996 to 1997, shows the arms and torso of a patient with skin lesions due to monkeypox. (photo credit: CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via REUTERS)
An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1996 to 1997, shows the arms and torso of a patient with skin lesions due to monkeypox.
(photo credit: CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via REUTERS)

Another Israeli is suspected of having contracted monkeypox, Israeli media reported on Sunday citing the Health Ministry.

The person suspected of being sick recently returned from a trip to Western Europe and is currently being tested for monkeypox, Israeli media reported. He is being treated at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and is in mild condition. 

"We are talking about a virus that has light symptoms, known medications and vaccinations, and can only be transmitted in very close contact," Prof. Salman Zarka, coronavirus commissioner and current head of the Ziv Medical Center in Safed told KAN Reshet Bet on Sunday morning. 

Zarka assured listeners that, at this point, there is no need for a mass vaccination campaign.

If confirmed, this would make this the second case of monkeypox in Israel. The first case was diagnosed on Friday and is an unidentified man in his 30s who also returned from a trip to Western Europe. He was last reported in stable condition but was being kept in quarantine. 

Cases of this virus have been cropping up throughout Europe and nearly 100 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

While the case has yet to be confirmed, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told 103FM that there will likely be more cases in Israel. However, he further stated that while very contagious, monkeypox is not as dangerous as COVID-19.

Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's Health Ministry director-general. (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's Health Ministry director-general. (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

The monkeypox virus is closely related to smallpox, an infamous disease going back to prehistoric times until it was declared fully eradicated in 1980.

Though not usually fatal and there are some approved treatments, there is no official vaccine for monkeypox. Rather, smallpox vaccines are usually used instead due to top to the similarities in the diseases.

In fact, one vaccine, JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) has been licensed in the US for preventing monkeypox and smallpox and is thought to be 85% effective, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, as smallpox has been eradicated, the general public does not have ready access to smallpox vaccinations.

This is a developing story.

Walla contributed to this report.



Tags disease Virus Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by